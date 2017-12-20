Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Placed on IR
The Buccaneers placed Evans (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday.
The rookie was one of five players the Buccaneers officially shut down for the season Wednesday after he injured his ankle in Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons. Fellow safety Isaiah Johnson was added to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move, but it's expected that holdover Chris Conte will assume Evans' starting role. Evans concludes the 2017 campaign with 66 tackles and three interceptions across 14 contests.
