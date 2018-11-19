Evans (toe) still has a boot on his right foot Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Evans continues to nurse a toe injury sustained during a Week 10 loss to the Redskins. The second-year pro's availability for Sunday's tilt against the 49ers is currently uncertain, but his participation in practice this week should illuminate the situation. If Evans is unable to suit up, Isaiah Johnson will once again slot into the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories