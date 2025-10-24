David (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The veteran linebacker from Nebraska upgraded from limited practice Thursday to a full session Friday, so it's no surprise he's suiting up for Sunday's divisional matchup. David has yet to miss a game this season, recording 47 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended over 445 defensive snaps. He's expected to remain Tampa Bay's top inside linebacker and defensive signal caller in the Week 8 contest.