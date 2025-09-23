David racked up 11 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in a 29-27 Week 3 win against the Jets on Sunday.

David led the Bucs in tackles while reaching the double-digit mark for the first time this season. The veteran linebacker also recorded a fourth-quarter sack of Tyrod Taylor, and though David briefly exited due to an injury after that play, he was able to re-enter the contest after missing just two defensive snaps. David has 22 stops, including 1.5 sacks, through three games this season.