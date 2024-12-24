David recorded eight tackles (seven solo) during Tampa Bay's loss Sunday versus the Cowboys.
David's productive season continues as he's now racked up eight or more tackles in three of his past four outings and 10 times total across 15 games played. The 2012 second-round pick will look to keep producing and add to his total's during the team's Week 17 matchup versus the Panthers.
