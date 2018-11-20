Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Bound for IR
The Buccaneers will place Howard on injured reserve Tuesday with ankle and foot injuries, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Howard sustained the two injuries on the same play during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants. The 24-year-old will finish the campaign on IR for the second time in as many years, providing an disappointing conclusion to what was shaping up to be a breakout season. The Buccaneers will look to Cameron Brate to serve as the primary replacement at tight end for Howard, who had recorded 34 receptions for 565 yards and five scores in 10 games.
