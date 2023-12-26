Durham secured his only target for a 25-yard gain in the Buccaneers' 30-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Durham's reception netted a career-high yardage total from both a single-catch and single-game perspective. The rookie fifth-round pick had gone the last three games without drawing so much as a target after posting a combined 3-25 line in Weeks 11 and 12, however, so he remains a fantasy non-factor in ahead of season-long championship games and purely a tournament dart throw in DFS formats.