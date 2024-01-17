Durham secured his only target for an 18-yard gain in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

The reserve tight end made a habit of making good use of the few times the ball came his way during the regular season, and he continued that trend in his first career postseason contest. Durham now has six receptions for 76 yards on eight targets since his Week 6 pro debut, and the rookie fifth-round pick could potentially see at least a couple of opportunities during Sunday's road divisional-round matchup against the Lions.