Murphy-Bunting finished the 2022 regular season with 31 tackles (19 solo), two interceptions, five additional defensed passes and one forced fumble across 12 games.

The fourth-year defensive back added six tackles (four solo) during the wild-card loss to the Cowboys. Murphy-Bunting missed five games overall due to quadriceps issues, but by the numbers, he turned in his most effective season in coverage yet. Murphy-Bunting surrendered a paltry 37.5 percent completion rate and 3.9 yards per attempt as a primary defender across 411 defensive snaps, and both his interception and total pass-breakups tallies ranked as the second highest of his career. An unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, Murphy-Bunting could potentially garner an attractive deal on the open market as an up-and-coming cornerback.