Hurst caught one of three targets for a 40-yard touchdown during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Minnesota.

Hurst made the most of his one catch, notching his first career touchdown on a 40-yard deep ball from quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first quarter. The wide receiver has now caught six of 13 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown over the first three regular-season games. Mayfield suffered a thumb injury in the fourth quarter and seems likely to miss action moving forward, so Hurst and the rest of Tampa Bay's offense may have a tough time getting into a rhythm with backup quarterback Jalon Daniels likely at the helm in Week 4 against the Packers.