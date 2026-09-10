Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Thursday that Hurst has continued to ascend week after week while adjusting well to the NFL, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hurst is likely to begin his career in a depth role, though the rookie third-round pick out of Georgia State could see some involvement on offense out of the gate, especially if Jalen McMillan (knee) isn't cleared to face the Bengals in Week 1. McMillan practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, while Emeka Egbuka practiced without limitations after dealing with a recent toe injury. Egbuka and Chris Godwin figure to get most of the targets among Tampa Bay's wide receivers, though the 6-foot-3 Hurst showed the ability to stretch the field in college and may not need heavy volume to make an impact.