Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, so Johnson and the rest of the Buccaneers pass catchers will be tasked with larger roles offensively.

Egbuka has seen at least nine targets in three of the Buccaneers' last four games, and those looks will be spread to Johnson, veteran Chris Godwin and rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst. The loss of Egbuka is significant for Tampa Bay's passing game, but the good news is franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) appears on track to return from a three-game absence to play in Week 7. It's been an inconsistent season for Johnson, who has 20 receiving yards or less in four of six regular-season games and has a 7-145-0 receiving line on 13 targets.