Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Makes trade request

Vea and his representation have requested a trade from the Buccaneers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Vea is entering the final year of his current contract that is set to pay him $18 million in 2026, and his AAV of $17.75 million on said deal is 19th among interior defensive lineman. At 30 years old last season, he logged 760 defensive snaps (second most in a campaign in his career) en route to 34 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games. After Vea staged a hold-in at mandatory minicamp in mid-June, he's slated to report to training camp Tuesday with fellow Bucs veterans, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports.