Dicker reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Dicker kicked for Los Angeles in place of the injured Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) in both Weeks 9 and 10. Dicker hit all three of his field-goal attempts (including a 47-yarder) and his only extra-point try in Sunday's loss to San Francisco, but he'll now head back to the practice squad. If Hopkins is unable to play again Week 11, Dicker could get another opportunity to handle kicking duties, though the Chargers would need to sign him to the active roster since it would be his third elevation.
