Dicker reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Dicker handled kicking duties for Los Angeles with Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) out for Week 9, and he converted both of his field-goal attempts, including a 37-yarder as time expired to secure the win. Dicker also made both of his point-after tries and is a perfect 4-for-4 on both field-goal attempts and PATs across two games between the Chargers and Eagles this season. Hopkins could return to face the 49ers in Week 10, but if he doesn't Dicker would likely get elevated again.