Dicker reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Dicker served as the Bolts' starting kicker for the third week in a row as Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) remained out for Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. The practice-squad kicker converted both of his field-goal attempts and his lone point-after-try Week 11, and he has now gone a perfect 7-for-7 on his field-goal tries while making all six of his PATs over the past three games. Dicker will now require a full active-roster spot to continue filling in for Hopkins moving forward this season.
