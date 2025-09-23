Latu reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Latu was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's matchup against the Rams and logged five of the Eagles' 67 offensive snaps without seeing any targets or touches. He's been elevated each of the past two weeks, so Philadelphia can elevate him only once more before Latu would need to be signed to the active roster in order to be able to play.