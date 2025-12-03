Collier (knee) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 30-year-old has missed the Cardinals' last 10 games after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 2 win over the Panthers, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Collier was one of Arizona's best interior defensive linemen in 2024, recording 29 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two passes defensed across 17 contests. Once fully healthy, he's expected to add depth to the Cardinals' defensive line.