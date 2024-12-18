Head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Prater (knee) will be designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prater will resume practicing with Arizona for the first time since Week 6 after undergoing surgery in October to repair the meniscus in his left plant leg. The transaction opens a 21-day window wherein Prater can be evaluated, so the Cardinals won't have to add the veteran kicker to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game in Carolina if they're not yet convinced he's 100 percent. While Prater has been sidelined for the Cardinals' past 10 games, Chad Ryland has stepped in as the team's kicker and has converted 22 of 26 field-goal tries and 18 of 18 extra-point attempts.