Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Avoids concussion protocol
Peterson said he was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Giants but avoided the league's concussion protocol, ESPN NFL Nation's Josh Weinfuss reports.
Peterson can generally be taken at his word on this, but his availability for Week 17 perhaps shouldn't be taken for granted at the moment -- that he was evaluated for a concussion might make his symptoms worth monitoring in the upcoming days. For now, though, the belief is that he suffered no injury.
