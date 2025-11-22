Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Questionable for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Hernandez played through the ankle issue last week and figures to again be out there versus Jacksonville. The veteran guard has started all six games in which he's played this season.
