Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Questionable with hip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Hernandez left the game in the third quarter and is being evaluated by medical staff to discover the extent of the hip injury. If unable to return, Isaiah Adams will likely play the rest of the game at right guard.
