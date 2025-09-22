The Saints signed Wilson to the practice squad Monday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Wilson will return to the Saints' practice squad after initially being cut Thursday. The 2018 sixth-rounder hasn't appeared in a regular-season game this year after appearing in 15 contests for the Saints in 2024, when he posted 20 catches (on 27 targets) for 211 yards and one touchdown. Wilson would be a candidate to be elevated to the active roster if the Saints require depth at wide receiver.