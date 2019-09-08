Ekeler could be in store for an extended run as the Chargers' starting running back with top option Melvin Gordon (contract dispute) potentially extending his holdout until late November, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As Schefter notes, Gordon would only have to show up 30 days prior to the Chargers' regular-season finale in order for his contract not to toll over into 2020, making it likely that he'll report to Los Angeles at some point before the Dec. 1 game in Denver. Of course, Gordon may end his holdout well before that date if the Chargers trade him or meet his demands on an extension, but he'll at least be unavailable for the Week 1 matchup with the Colts, and quite possibly, additional games to follow. While Gordon is away, coach Anthony Lynn has expressed a desire to use a backfield timeshare of Ekeler and Justin Jackson, though the distribution of snaps and touches should tilt in favor of Ekeler. The 24-year-old thrived in a change-of-pace role behind Gordon the previous two seasons, averaging an efficient 5.3 yards per carry and 10.3 yards per reception.