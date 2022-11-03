The Chargers signed Dicker to the practice squad Thursday.
Dicker previously spent time with Philadelphia's practice squad this season before being waived by the team this past Thursday. The undrafted rookie was elevated for the Eagles' Week 5 win against the Cardinals, making both of his field-goal attempts and going 2-for-2 on PATs. With Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) still sidelined and Taylor Bertolet (undisclosed) now on the Chargers' practice-squad injured list as well, Dicker should serve as the team's best option at kicker against Atlanta on Sunday.