Dicker made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Broncos.

Dicker converted from 48 and 36 yards on his field goals. The rookie was a revelation in his 10 games for the Chargers this season, making 19 of 20 field goals and all 22 of his PATs after being released by the Ravens and Eagles earlier in the campaign. He'll strive to keep his good form going in the wild-card round versus the Jaguars.