Dicker went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries during the Chargers' 27-21 win over the Chiefs on Friday.

Dicker had no problem connecting on his field-goal attempts from 39 and 36 yards in the second quarter, and all five of his kicks came from within 40 yards. He's coming off a strong 2024 regular season in which he made 30 of 31 field-goal attempts within 50 yards and went 9-for-11 on tries from 50-plus yards. Dicker has missed just five field-goal attempts since the start of the 2023 season and will have his opportunities to show off his kicking power when the Chargers' offense stalls outside the red zone.