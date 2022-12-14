Dicker made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 23-17 win over the Dolphins.
Dicker converted field goals from 33, 31 and 28 yards. In six games with the Chargers, he's missed just one of 26 attempts, racking up an impressive 51 total points.
More News
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Makes two field goals•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Perfect in attempts•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Signed from practice squad•
-
Cameron Dicker: Returns to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Kicking with Hopkins out•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Set to start once again•