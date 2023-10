Dicker converted on his lone field-goal attempt and his two extra-point attempts in the 20-17 loss to the Cowboys on Monday.

The Chargers are one of the most aggressive teams in terms of going for fourth-downs, and the team's inefficiencies on offense coupled with the aggressive attitude has capped Dicker's fantasy value despite his consistency. Los Angeles should be poised for another positive offensive day in a Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs.