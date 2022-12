Dicker converted both of his field-goal attempts and extra-point tries in the 20-3 win over the Colts on Monday.

Dicker continues to get simple chip shots when the offense struggles in the red zone, but with head coach Brandon Staley dialing back the aggression in recent weeks, the undrafted rookie free agent has been on the fringes of fantasy consideration. He's missed just one kick since taking over for injured starter Dustin Hopkins (hamstring).