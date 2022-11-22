The Chargers signed Dicker off their practice squad Tuesday.
L.A. was out of elevations with Dicker, and because Dustin Hopkins continues to deal with a lingering hamstring strain, the team is going with the former as its placekicker for at least the next four games with the latter now on injured reserve. In three appearances so far with the Chargers, Dicker has made all seven field-goal attempts and all six point-after tries, averaging exactly nine points per game.
