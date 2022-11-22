Carter caught all three of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chiefs.
The return of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams figured to relegate Carter back to his return duties, but the speedy receiver immediately returned to a prominent role after Williams suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. Expect Carter to continue to be a mainstay in the Chargers' three-wideout packages until the duo of Allen and Williams is completely healthy.
More News
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Good to go for Week 11•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Logs limited practice•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Scores touchdown in loss•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Five catches in Week 9 win•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chargers' DeAndre Carter: Questionable due to illness•