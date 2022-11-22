Carter caught all three of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chiefs.

The return of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams figured to relegate Carter back to his return duties, but the speedy receiver immediately returned to a prominent role after Williams suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. Expect Carter to continue to be a mainstay in the Chargers' three-wideout packages until the duo of Allen and Williams is completely healthy.