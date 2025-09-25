Chargers' Derius Davis: Opens week with DNP
By RotoWire Staff
Davis (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Davis injured his knee during the first half of Sunday's 23-20 win over the Broncos. He was able to return for the the second half (and proceeded to fumble on his kickoff return early in the third quarter), but the injury has lingered into the week. Davis will have two more opportunities to practice in at least a limited capacity heading into Sunday's contest against the Giants.