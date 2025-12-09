Chargers' Derwin James: Quickly returns Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (head) has returned to Monday's game against the Eagles, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
James briefly left Monday's game to be evaluated for a head injury, but he was cleared by medical staff to return. He has been a key piece to the Chargers' secondary this season, having accumulated 67 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in 12 regular-season games entering Week 14.
