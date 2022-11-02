Parham cleared concussion protocols and will practice Wednesday, but the tight end's status for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons remains to be determined, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Parham was sidelined for the Chargers' Week 7 matchup against Seattle due to a concussion but appears to have progressed through protocols during the team's Week 8 bye. The level of his participation Wednesday remains unknown, but he'll likely have to log at least one full practice before returning to game action.