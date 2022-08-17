Coach Brandon Staley called Parham "week-to-week" Wednesday due to the hamstring injury he suffered during practice on Aug. 6, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

At the time Parham picked up the issue, Staley noted Parham would sit out for roughly one week of practice. Nearly a week and a half later, though, Staley clarified the situation, saying, "Just still being patient. But, hopefully, next week, we can kind of start phasing him into the work. He's progressing, but I would way (he's) more week-to-week than day-to-day." Considering those comments, Parham is in line to miss a second straight preseason contest Saturday against the Cowboys, giving him just one opportunity (Friday, Aug. 26 in New Orleans) to get some game action before Week 1.