Herbert completed 19 of 27 attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 20-9 win over the Raiders. He also led the team in rushing on nine attempts for 31 yards but fumbled once.

Herbert took what the defense gave him all evening, and the Raiders never seemed to have an answer. The sixth-year quarterback efficiently marched down the field whenever Los Angeles needed a sustaining drive, and were it not for the ineptitude of Geno Smith and company on the other side, Herbert probably could have pressed further for a bigger game. It's clear the 27-year-old is looking to be more mobile in 2025, as that's now back-to-back games with 30 or more rushing yards, a feat he accomplished just four times total last season.