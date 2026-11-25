Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said that Herbert (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Noah Furtado of The Athletic reports.

Herbert entered the NFL's concussion protocol following this past Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets, and the QB's pending absence from Wednesday's session gives him two more chances to officially log practice reps before for this weekend's game against New England. In his current absence, DJ Uiagalelei is next up for Los Angeles' signal-caller reps, with practice squad member Jake Browning available for a Week 12 elevation, if needed.