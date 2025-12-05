Hampton (ankle) practiced fully Friday.

Prior to Friday's uncapped session, Hampton had been listed as limited on the Chargers' previous four injury reports, so he's drawing ever closer to his first game action since he suffered a fracture in his left ankle Week 5. Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Hampton even was wearing a normal blue jersey and took part in the red-zone walkthrough Friday, yet another sign that he's trending in the right direction. Saturday's practice report will reveal if Hampton has a designation for a Week 14 matchup versus the Eagles, but Los Angeles will need to activate him from injured reserve by Monday afternoon in order for him to have a chance to log Week 14 action.