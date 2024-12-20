Johnston secured three of six targets for 18 yards in the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

Johnston played a minor role as his final line implies, finishing the night with the sixth-fewest receiving yards on the Chargers. The second-year speedster had put together back-to-back five-catch, one-touchdown efforts in his previous two games, so Thursday's modest and scoreless line represented a notable downturn. Johnston will look to take advantage of the Patriots' non-Christian Gonzalez inconsistent secondary coverage during a Week 17 road matchup in New England on Saturday, Dec. 28.