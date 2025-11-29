The Chargers elevated Williams from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Raiders.

Williams will be elevated for the third straight game and will provide additional depth at running back with Omarion Hampton (ankle) out. The 28-year-old has carried the ball three times for a loss of one yard so far this season and will likely have a limited role again Sunday. This is the final time this season that the team can elevate Williams and will have to sign him to the active roster in order for him to appear in another game.