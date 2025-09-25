Dissly (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.

After missing Week 3, Dissly appears to be trending toward another missed contest this Sunday against the Giants. With Dissly out last week, the Chargers used Tucker Fisk in a blocking role at tight end, and rookie Oronde Gadsden and Tyler Conklin shared pass-catching duties in a three-man weave at the position. Gadsden popped up for a 5-46-0 receiving line on seven targets but played just over 25 percent of the snaps.