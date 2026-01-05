Oladokun completed 11 of 17 passes for 58 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Raiders. He added one rush for zero yards and two lost fumbles.

Oladokun started his second consecutive game in the absence of both Patrick Mahomes (knee) and Gardner Minshew (knee). He led one field-goal drive midway through the first quarter, though he lost a pair of fumbles in the second quarter and was benched at halftime. Oladokun remains under contract with the Chiefs in 2026, but he's very unlikely to get another opportunity at starting, even if Mahomes is sidelined to begin the year.