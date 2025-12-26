Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Active for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlaftis (illness) is active for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.
Karlaftis will be good to go for Week 17 after being added to the injury report with an illness Wednesday. The defensive lineman has compiled 46 total tackles (24 solo), including 6.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and a fumble recovery over 15 games so far this year.
More News
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Under the weather, iffy for Week 17•
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Past thumb injury•
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Tending to thumb issue•
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Secures sack in win•
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Recovers fumble in loss•
-
Chiefs' George Karlaftis: Another sack in Week 4 win•