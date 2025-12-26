default-cbs-image
Karlaftis (illness) is active for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

Karlaftis will be good to go for Week 17 after being added to the injury report with an illness Wednesday. The defensive lineman has compiled 46 total tackles (24 solo), including 6.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and a fumble recovery over 15 games so far this year.

