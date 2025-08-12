Brown (ankle/foot) appears slated to sit out Tuesday's practice, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked up Brown's recovery progress Monday, saying that the veteran wideout has resumed running, but he's still not yet ready to log his first on-field action at practice since July 29. Brown's ankle/foot injury kept him from suiting up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Cardinals, and he still looks uncertain for Friday's exhibition matchup on the road at Seattle.