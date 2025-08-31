Brown (ankle) is participating in practice Sunday, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the wideout "should be fine" for Week 1 despite not playing at all during the exhibition slate, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Brown continues to be on track to play in Friday's team regular-season opener against the Chargers in Brazil. Of the receiver's lack of participation in preseason games, Reid stated, "He's a veteran guy. If he was younger, I'd be more worried about it, but he's a veteran guy that kind of knows how to go about it. He should be fine. And we've got guys who can kind of rotate in, too." Brown's ability to suit up Week 1 is especially important to Kansas City with Rashee Rice suspended for the first six games of the campaign and Jalen Royals (knee) not expected to play against the Chargers.