Pacheco (knee) remained a non-participant at practice Thursday.

Pacheco is still hampered by the knee injury that kept him out of action in Week 9 against the Bills. Kansas City was previously optimistic that a Week 10 bye would provide sufficient time for Pacheco to heal, but he's trending toward remaining sidelined Sunday against the Broncos, in which case Kareem Hunt would likely retain the lead role in Kansas City's backfield. Pacheco would probably need to practice in some capacity Friday to have any chance of playing Sunday.