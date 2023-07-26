Pacheco (hand/shoulder) continues to wear a non-contact jersey but has been expanding his play count in 7-on-7 drills, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reports.

It's a good sign that Pacheco's already starting to expand his reps early in training camp. The running back had surgeries to repair a broken hand and torn labrum in the offseason, but Pacheco is on track to be cleared before the beginning of the regular season. He's likely to play a prominent role once healthy, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Pacheco sit out most or all of the preseason.