Coach Andy Reid said Pacheco (knee) didn't practice Friday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Pacheco hasn't practiced since taking a hit to the side of his right knee during a Week 8 win against the Commanders, after which he was diagnosed with a sprained MCL. He thus appears destined to be ruled out for a second game in a row coming out of the Chiefs' Week 10 bye. Kareem Hunt will continue to lead the backfield for as long as Pacheco is sidelined.