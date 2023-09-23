Pacheco (hamstring) is deemed a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Bears, but the Chiefs are optimistic that he'll be able to suit up, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Pacheco's hamstring injury impacted his practice reps all week, keeping him sidelined Wednesday before he got in limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Still, he received a questionable tag entering the weekend. Kansas City doesn't kick things off until 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, so there will be less available running backs to pivot to if Pacheco ends up being inactive. The current in-house options are Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.